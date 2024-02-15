Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to postpone honeymoon plans post wedding; Report

Anticipation surrounds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's upcoming nuptials, with speculations rife about the venue, guest list, and attire choices. This highly awaited event is poised to be a grand affair, marking a significant milestone in their lives. Recent reports indicate a shift in plans, as the couple has decided to postpone their honeymoon to focus on their respective work commitments. This decision, revealed by a reliable source close to them as reported by ETimes, underscores their dedication to their professional responsibilities amidst the excitement of their impending marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to delay honeymoon

Leading up to actress Rakul Preet Singh's much-anticipated wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani, a trusted source close to the couple has revealed their decision to delay their honeymoon plans. Preferring to prioritize their professional commitments, Rakul and Jackky have opted to postpone their honeymoon and promptly return to work after their wedding.

Rakul, who is scheduled to work until just three days before the wedding, will swiftly resume shooting for an undisclosed Bollywood project within a week of tying the knot. Meanwhile, Jackky will be fully engaged in overseeing preparations for his upcoming production venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj.

In an exclusive discussion with Hindustan Times, a source unveiled the eco-conscious approach of the Doctor G actress and Mtron star towards their upcoming wedding.

The source emphasized that the couple and their families have refrained from sending physical invitations and have decided against bursting crackers during the celebrations. Emphasizing their commitment to environmental consciousness, the insider explained that specialists will assess the carbon footprint generated by the wedding festivities. Based on this assessment, they will advise on the number of trees required to offset the footprint. This unique initiative will see the couple themselves planting the trees, either immediately after the ceremony or the following day.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's work front

Amid their wedding preparations, Jackky remains committed to his production ventures, notably the projects Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and an untitled film featuring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rakul is immersed in a hectic schedule of upcoming films, collaborating with industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor.

Additionally, Pinkvilla's exclusive report suggests that the actress has been approached for the role of Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

