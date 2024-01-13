Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers at Ram Mandir replica Rath amid wedding reports; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared a delightful journey in their romantic relationship, marked by unabashed displays of affection during joint public appearances at events, parties, and dates. Having cultivated their bond for over two years, the couple is now poised to take their commitment to the next level. Media reports suggest that Rakul and Jackky will be exchanging vows on February 22, 2024, in a picturesque setting in Goa. Amidst the speculation surrounding their upcoming wedding, the couple recently made a visit to the Ram Mandir Replica Rath in Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit Ram Mandir replica Rath to seek blessings

Jackky Bhagnani treated his followers to snapshots of his visit to the Ram Mandir Replica Rath with his partner Rakul Preet Singh on Instagram. The couple immersed themselves in prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ram during their visit. Sharing glimpses of this spiritual experience on Instagram, the producer expressed his admiration, writing, "Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine #JaiShreeRam." The actress also shared the post on her Instagram account, making it a shared and cherished memory for the couple.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh wished Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday

Celebrating Jackky's birthday, the De De Pyaar De actress stepped into the role of a devoted girlfriend, expressing her love and heartfelt wishes on his special day. Sharing a series of three enchanting pictures, each capturing the essence of their romance, the snapshots depicted moments of warmth and adventure.

In her birthday message, Rakul conveyed, “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my (heart) on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire . Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling , eating and laughing together always.”

In terms of their professional endeavors, Jackky is currently immersed in multiple projects, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and an untitled film featuring Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Rakul has a slate of upcoming films, featuring collaborations with Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor.

