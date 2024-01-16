Rakul Preet Singh on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani amid wedding rumors; 'I was single for the longest time'
Rakul Preet Singh shares that she and beau Jackky Bhagnani consciously steer clear of work-related discussions when together. She also praises him for creating an environment where she can be vulnerable!
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, a beloved couple in Bollywood, regularly display their love in public, whether at events, parties, or on intimate dates. After fostering their connection for over two years, the couple is now preparing to elevate their relationship to the next stage.
According to media reports, Rakul and Jackky are set to tie the knot on February 22, 2024, in the scenic backdrop of Goa. Amid the swirling speculations about their impending wedding, the actress shared insights into her relationship with her Jackky during a recent interview with India Today.
Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh, currently in a relationship with Jackky Bhagnani and amid rumors of their potential marriage this year, opened up about her personal life. She shared, "I was single for the longest time, but having a partner is a very natural process. Unfortunately, there is a lot of speculation if you are a part of the film industry. But at the core, we are all human beings who crave emotional compatibility and dependency."
Despite her independence, the Doctor G actress acknowledged the need to share her thoughts with Jackky on her off days, appreciating his understanding of her professional space as they both belong to the same industry. This shared understanding allows her to be vulnerable as a woman. The emotional equilibrium they maintain significantly impacts her professional endeavors.
In addition, Rakul revealed that their conversations don't always revolve around work. Both being dedicated workaholics and fitness enthusiasts, they often engage in discussions about workouts, food, health, and fitness. Despite their demanding twelve-hour workdays, they consciously allocate one hour to each other daily, deliberately avoiding work-related talks to preserve the human connection. They prefer enjoying activities together, striving to be like any other normal couple.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's work front
As for their professional commitments, Jackky Bhagnani is actively engaged as a producer in various projects, notably Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has a busy lineup of upcoming films, involving collaborations with Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor.
