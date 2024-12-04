Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s highly-awaited mythological drama to go on floors sooner than you expect; details inside

Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He is at the moment juggling between his most promising and awaited projects – Ramayana and Love & War. While the actor is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, latest reports have suggested that the mythological epic drama will now resume its shooting in January.

According to a recent report by ETimes, the shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum-opus Ramayana will resume in January. It was last month that we informed you that Alia Bhatt has joined Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for her part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

While Love & War is all set for an Eid 2026 release, the magnum-opus filmmaker aims to wrap the filming by October 2025. We also shared that Ranbir will be juggling the shoot for Love And War with the Ramayana franchise, Alia and Vicky have allotted bulk dates spanning a year to Bhansali.

While 90% of Ramayana has been completed by Kapoor, a source earlier shared with us that Yash who will be playing the role of Ravana in the epic will commence shooting in December 2024. Sunny Deol, on the other hand, who will be playing Lord Hanuman will take charge from Summer 2025.

It was nearly a month back that the Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, Namit Malhotra, announced the official film’s release.

The first poster of Nitesh Tiwaris’ directorial was shared with a caption that read, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our 'RAMAYANA' – for people across the world. "

The film will be released in two parts — one in 2026 and the other in 2027.

Apart from Ranbir and Sai, the movie will also feature Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and more in key roles.

