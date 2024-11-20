Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are teaming up for the first time on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love And War. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Indian Armed Force officers, whereas Alia Bhatt will be seen as a cabaret dancer. Soon after, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will start shooting for Love And War from November 7 in Mumbai, with Vicky Kaushal joining in by November 15. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the entire trio of Love And War have started their journey on this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

According to sources close to the development, Alia Bhatt started shooting for Love And War in Mumbai from November 19. “Yesterday was the first day of shoot for Alia Bhatt, and she has commenced the journey by canning her solo sequences. The combination sequences with Ranbir and Vicky will begin from the end of November,” revealed a source, adding further that Alia has allotted bulk dates for Love And War, and will be taking up no other film until the end of November 2025.

The SLB directorial is all set for an Eid 2026 release, and the maverick filmmaker aims to call it a wrap on his epic tale of romance with drama and action by October 2025. While Ranbir will be juggling the shoot for Love And War, with the Ramayana franchise, Alia and Vicky have allotted bulk dates spanning a year to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Apart from the three leads, many other acclaimed actors will come on board the feature film and according to sources, there is also a scope for a big superstar cameo in the film, however, we are yet to independently verify the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

