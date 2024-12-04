BREAKING: De De Pyaar De 2 to get a new release date in September as Ajay Devgn announces Raid 2 for May 1

Ajay Devgn has some of the exciting projects lined up for his fans, including Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. On Tuesday, the actor officially announced the release of Raid 2 scheduled for May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, his comedy-drama film De De Pyaar De 2 will now get a new release date of September.

It was earlier this year in May that the makers of De De Pyaar De announced that the film starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and R Madhavan will be released on May 1, 2025. However, it has recently been revealed that the makers have decided to push its release to September and Raid 2 has replaced it.

While the exact date is yet-awaited, the fans will surely have to wait a little longer to watch Ajay Devgn in his comedy avatar.

On Tuesday, Devgn and the makers of Raid shared the official post on their respective Instagram handles with a new poster to announce the film’s release date. The crime thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on February 25, 2025, but the latest announcement confirmed its postponement.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 features Ajay, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor among others in key roles. The second installment of the film based on the Income Tax Department will move from its first part.

Reprising his role as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik, Devgn teased fans with the caption that read, "IRS Amay Patnaik’s next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!"

Notably, Luv Ranjan Films announcing the release of De De Pyaar De 2 had dropped a post with the caption, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

Similar to Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 will also take off from the point where De De Pyaar De ended. The sequel will chronicle comic events in the family of Rakul Preet Singh, arising out of the relationship between Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul).

