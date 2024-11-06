Ranbir Kapoor starrer Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 and 2 release dates finally announced; to sparkle your Diwali 2026, 2027

The wait is finally over as Ranbir Kapoor's epic Ramayana has been officially announced, with the release dates revealed to build excitement among fans. The two-part saga will hit theaters during Diwali in 2026 and 2027. The makers also unveiled the first poster of the movie, which is sure to increase anticipation.

Namit Malhotra shared the first poster of the Kapoor-starrer on Instagram. The poster shows the movie's title alongside an upward-pointing arrow.

The caption read, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture—our “RAMAYANA"—for "people across the world."

It further read, "Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence... Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family."

See the post here:

Pinkvilla recently reported that Ranbir Kapoor has completed nearly 90 percent of his work on Ramayana: Part One. A source revealed that Kapoor had devoted substantial time to portraying Lord Ram, collaborating closely with the directors and producers. The source also highlighted that the team’s professionalism enabled them to finish the shoot ahead of time.

Meanwhile, KGF star Yash, who will portray Ravan, is scheduled to start filming his part in December 2024. He will begin work on the epic after wrapping up a significant portion of his current project, Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has become the most anticipated film in Indian cinema. The excitement grew when the producers assembled an impressive cast, including Ranbir, Yash, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, for this timeless story of good triumphing over evil.

Ramayana is produced by DNEG, with the filmmakers bringing in Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer to create the film’s background score and music album.

