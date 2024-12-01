Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s customized Christmas tree is ready and it’s already giving festive season vibes; Don't miss

Tis the season! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the beloved couple are all ready to celebrate the special occasion. Adding to the shenanigans is their little one, Raha. Recently, the Jigra actress dropped a glimpse of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, which is already giving festive season vibes.

The countdown for the grand year-ending festival of Christmas has already started. People have already started decorating their homes. Adding to the fervor, today, December 1, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and posted a video clip offering a peek into her beautifully customized decorated Christmas tree.

In the small clip, we can see baubles and balloons with the actress, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha’s names on them. The beautiful lights on the tree give warm and pure Christmas vibes. "& it’s up," she wrote in the caption, followed by a sparkle emoji.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

The year 2024 will mark their daughter, Raha Kapoor’s third Christmas. It was exactly last year on the auspicious occasion that the beloved couple brought Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family. It was then that they revealed their daughter’s face for the first time, and soon after the clip went viral and broke the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai home. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha the same year in November. It won’t be wrong to say that ever since her arrival, the internet has been obsessed with the little munchkin and her cuteness.

On Saturday, Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha were seen attending a football match in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures have gone viral on the internet, with their little one stealing the show with her cute antics.

Speaking of the work front, Alia and Ranbir are soon going to reunite on-screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal. The shoot for the epic romantic drama has already started in Mumbai, and it is set to release in theaters on March 20, 2026, during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

