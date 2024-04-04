Ramayana: Subhash Ghai feels Ranbir Kapoor starrer will put 'Bharat on highest pedestal in world’s perspective'

The first part of Nitesh Tiwari's most ambitious Ramayana trilogy recently went on floors and the pictures of sets went viral on social media. Even though the film is yet to be announced, the excitement around it is unprecedented. The film with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the lead has already become one of the most discussed films on social media. Now, the latest is that veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has sent his best wishes to the team of Ramayana.

Subhash Ghai sends his best wishes to Ramayana team as the film goes on floors

The filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has begun recently. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash as Raavan. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai congratulated the team by writing a long note on social media along with a picture of the project's name written on it.

Congratulating the producer Namit Malhotra, Ghai wrote, "Finally one producer has done it in mumbai (folded hands emoji). My hearty congratulations to dear Namit Malhotra for launching a hindi megha scale motion picture #RAMAYAN “with his honest desire to showcase the epic tale of Hindu mythology of india to the rest of world internationally Wow. (flower emoji)"

Further sharing his excitement regarding the project, he penned, "Its gonna to put our nation #BHARAT on highest pedestal in world’ s perspectives."

Advertisement

"Congratulations to our talented n blessed director Nitish tiwari Ranber Kapoor sunny deol yash n entire team. My best wishes. Surely. (two thumbs up emojis)," he concluded the note by congratulating the lead star cast and director of the film.

More about Ramayana's shoot

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the shoot of Ramayana will kickstart in Mumbai on April 2 with Gurukul sequences. “Nitesh Tiwari and his team are all set to start shooting for Ramayana from April 2 in Mumbai. A set has been created at Film City and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the first schedule begins with the child artists playing the part of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat.

The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is expected to hit cinemas on Diwali 2025.

ALSO READ: Has Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana shoot begun? First PIC from set goes viral