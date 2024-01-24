Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War to clash with Avatar 3 at box office on Christmas 2025

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood with several magnum opuses under his credit. The director is now back in action after his National Award winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, his upcoming project titled Love & War was announced starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be clashing with a Hollywood juggernaut at the ticket window.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next to clash with Avatar 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love & War will be clashing with James Cameron's Hollywood epic Avatar 3 on the ticket window. Both the films will be releasing during the Christmas weekend in 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay

