Ranbir Kapoor feels 'proud' to grace Ram Mandir inauguration; 'Wish I could have brought my daughter Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The duo recently reached Ayodhya to attend the inauguration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Several other Bollywood celebrities were also present on the big day. During an interview, Ranbir expressed his about his daughter Raha not being present.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Raha

Today, on January 22nd, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In an interview with Times Now, Ranbir said that he feels extremely lucky and proud to be present at the ceremony. He said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here." The Animal actor then said that he wished he could bring his daughter Raha to the ceremony. "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment”, he said.

Alia Bhatt wore an outfit depicting the Ramayana

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor touched down in Ayodhya from Mumbai on January 22nd to attend the ceremony. The couple looked lovely in their traditional outfits. One fan noted on X (formerly Twitter) that her saree contains the entire Ramayan told through motifs. The user wrote, "Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs," pointing out the portrayal of "Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and lord Ram."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s saree for Ram Mandir consecration adorned with motifs that depict Ramayana? Here’s what we know