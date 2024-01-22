Alia Bhatt’s saree for Ram Mandir consecration adorned with motifs that depict Ramayana? Here’s what we know

The entire nation is immersed in a festive spirit today in celebration of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, honored with invitations to witness this historic event, took flight to Ayodhya today. Among them, the delightful couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport, both elegantly attired in ethnic outfits. An intriguing detail has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, revealing that Alia's saree is adorned with motifs depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

Alia Bhatt wears an outfit depicting the Ramayana to Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

On Monday, January 22, images of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport stirred excitement on the internet, with fans immediately captivated by their traditional attire. Ranbir chose a dhoti-kurta paired with a shawl, while Alia donned a striking turquoise saree accompanied by a blue shawl.

Keen-eyed fans observed a fascinating detail in Alia's ensemble, discovering that her saree featured motifs depicting scenes from the Ramayana, adding a thoughtful and culturally rich touch to her outfit. One fan on X (Twitter) exclaimed, "Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs," pointing out the portrayal of "Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and lord Ram."

Have a look!

Another fan expressed admiration, stating, "Alia Bhatt wearing a saree which has Ramayana depicted on it? wow this is beautiful!"

Advertisement

Alia complemented her ensemble for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony with statement earrings and a blue potli bag. Opting for minimal makeup, she tied her hair in an elegant bun.

This is not the first instance where Alia's choice of saree has garnered significant attention. The actress’ fashion choices continue to captivate and set trends in the industry. Recently, she adorned an Ajrakh print saree at a prestigious event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earning immense appreciation for her stunning appearance. Additionally, Alia's chiffon sarees in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a viral sensation, swiftly turning into a trend.

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were captured arriving in Ayodhya, where they received a warm and enthusiastic welcome. The couple exuded joy as they greeted everyone and waved to the public.

Joining them on their flight to Ayodhya were other notable personalities including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkumar Hirani, creating a star-studded entourage for this significant event.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more pose together ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration