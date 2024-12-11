Ranbir Kapoor reveals everyone in Kapoor family was ‘nervous’ while meeting PM Narendra Modi; 'hum sab ki hawa tight thi'

The Kapoor family members, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and more, met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Talking about the meeting, Ranbir Kapoor admitted he was nervous about it, while Kareena Kapoor called it a dream come true moment for her.

The Prime Minister's office released a special video from the meeting on December 11, 2024, where Ranbir Kapoor shared his experience of meeting with the politician. He said that meeting with the Prime Minister was a special day for his family and expressed his gratitude towards the PM for giving them respect and his valuable time.

The Animal actor said they enjoyed conversing with him and even asked him some personal questions. He also admitted that everyone, including him, was nervous about the meeting. However, the Prime Minister's warm nature helped them feel at ease.

Kapoor said, "Unhone bohot hi friendly nature se baat ki. I think humare andar jo nervousness thi, aur hum sab ki hawa tight thi. Lekin was very good and made us all feel very comfortable. I really thank him," (He talked with a friendly nature; I think we all were nervous, but he was good.)

Kareena Kapoor also expressed her excitement over sharing the moment with the Prime Minister and called it a dream come true. She said, "It was my dream to sit next to PM Modi and talk to him. His energy is so positive, and he is truly a global leader." During the conversation, the politician, in a light-hearted moment, even asked the actress about her sons Taimur and Jeh, sharing a special autograph for them.

Advertisement

Apart from them, Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more also took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures from meeting with Modi.

For those unaware, a Raj Kapoor 100 film festival will be organized on the occasion of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary across ten cities, 40 cinemas and 135 screens.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt stuns in basic saree with embroidered elements, which looks minimal and elegant as she poses at airport with Ranbir Kapoor