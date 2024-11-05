Animal Park: Bhushan Kumar shares major update on Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly awaited film

Ranbir Kapoor surprised audiences with his intense performance as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal (2023). The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, leaving viewers excited when the producers announced a sequel titled Animal Park. Recently, Bhushan Kumar, who co-produced the film, revealed that the sequel is on track. He mentioned that once director Sandeep Reddy Vanga completes his next project with Prabhas, they will begin work on the Ranbir starrer within the next six months.

In the post-credits scene of Animal, the audience gets to see the title Animal Park, which was confirmed as the sequel by the makers. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of T-series Productions, confirmed that the film's making is underway, much to the delight of fans.

He revealed that the film's director is working on his next film, a Telugu entertainer Spirit that will star superstar Prabhas in the lead role. However, the film's other cast is yet to be decided. So, they are working on it, and the shoot for that film will begin by the end of December 2024.

Once Spirit is made, after a six-month gap, they will begin work on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park. He said, "We will have a six-month gap and then immediately Animal Park."

For those unaware, Animal received a lot of criticism for its storyline and violent scenes. However, as per a report in India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has mentioned Animal Park would be ‘darker’ and ‘meaner’ than Animal. Also, he announced that the film would begin shooting in 2026, but Kumar's statement has left the audiences more excited.

Advertisement

In addition, Kapoor recalled during a conversation with Netflix India that Vanga narrated a couple of scenes from the upcoming sequel to him, which left the actor excited to know more.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bhushan Kumar gears up for Border 2, Spirit, Animal Park, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 & more