Kareena Kapoor’s expression is us all when our family is doing the most touristy thing during a trip; see Neetu Kapoor’s latest Delhi selfie

The entire Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and more recently visited the Capital city of India. The special visit was to meet the Honorable PM Narendra Modi to invite him to the special celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor recently shared her ‘last selfie from India Gate’ where Bebo’s expressions yet again caught everyone’s attention.

On December 11, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a candid selfie that featured her, her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor who was half-cut from the selfie.

Just like every Indian, the Kapoor family’s obsession to ensure a photo at the historical monument, India Gate, is just too relatable. In the endearing selfie, while Neetu, Riddhima, and Bharat were looking into the camera, it was Bebo’s expressions looking away from the camera that stole the show.

It seemed that the Jab We Met actress was not ready for the click and rather got captured in a candid moment. Sharing the selfie, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress wrote, "Last selfie at India gate" followed by two pink heart emojis. In addition to this, Aadar Jain had also shared a family selfie that featured the Kapoor clan.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor posted a series of pictures offering a peek into her meeting with the PM. Post her return, the actress also made sure to get a special memoir for her kids- Jeh and Taimur to be cherished for a lifetime.

In addition to this, the pictures also featured her other family members including Saif Ali Khan, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and sister Karisma Kapoor.

The meeting was part of a larger gathering where the Kapoor family invited PM Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor on December 14, 2024.

For the uninformed, spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will showcase the exceptional and classic works of the legendary actor with the screening of his 10 films. This will include movies like Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970) among others.

