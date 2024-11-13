EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor does not ‘overtly engage’ in PR, claims Arjun Kapoor; calls himself a ‘newcomer’ in this game

Over the years, the PR mechanism in the industry has remained steadfast, with several celebrities resorting to it. Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of Singham Again, also shared his thoughts on the topic with us. He mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have a PR team.

In an exclusive interview, Arjun Kapoor was asked about the evolving role of PR in keeping up with changing times. He was quick to respond, stating:

"It’s important, and I’ll be very honest with this age group. I feel like an old man saying this, bahut kharab lag raha hai bolte hue (I feel very bad saying this), but it’s not entirely their fault. Their attention span is very short, so you need to remind people, and maybe underline it because there’s a lot going on in their lives and on social media."

He further emphasized how, amidst so much happening, one needs to make choices about their likes and dislikes. He noted that trends change every day and expressed his belief in the need to remind people that they might not have seen the film, but someone else's review could influence their choice.

The Singham Again actor stressed the importance of putting oneself out there rather than solely relying on the film to speak for itself:

"Your personality has become interlinked with how much reaction or connection you get with the audience," said Arjun. He further added, "I think there’s an anomaly to that, and that’s Ranbir (Kapoor). He does it really well. He’s someone who doesn’t overtly engage."

Arjun admitted that if he didn’t engage in PR, the audience might remember him only for a while. However, if he spoke his heart out and represented his authentic feelings, it would help create a lasting connection with the audience. He stated that when his next film comes out, people would remember him for his authenticity as a person and for his character, Danger Lanka, which builds credibility for people to invest their time and money in watching his films.

Additionally, when asked about people using PR as a tool negatively, Arjun admitted that one shouldn’t overthink it. Being a "newcomer," he believes PR is simply a tool to reconnect with the audience. It should be used to speak about one’s work and to express oneself authentically.