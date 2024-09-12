Ranbir Kapoor turns protective son as he helps mom Neetu Kapoor navigate through crowd post Ganpati Visarjan; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bid their Ganpati Bappa a final goodbye before giving him an emotional sendoff in Mumbai. On September 11, the mother-son duo was spotted bringing their Ganesha idol to the immersion spot in Mumbai and performing the final aarti with their acquaintances and staff members. As they returned to their cars to go home, like a responsible son, Ranbir escorted her mother to her vehicle, navigating her through the excited crowd of fans.

After welcoming the elephant God home on Ganesh Chaturthi and taking care of it for a couple of days, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor took the idol to immerse at the dedicated spot in Mumbai. The Animal actor was seen carrying the statue in his arms while his mom held the silver kalash with a coconut. Soon after, they performed the Visarjan puja and left the location. While they were returning to their vehicles, an excited crowd gathered around them to clip pictures.

This is when Ranbir took it upon himself to safeguard his mom. He quickly guarded her with both his hands and safely escorted her to her vehicle. Just look at how he is alert all the time, making sure his mother is safe and sound. After dropping her off and making sure she is well settled in her car, the actor clicked a couple of selfies with his fans and admirers before leaving the venue in his luxury vehicle.

For the auspicious occasion, the Rockstar actor rocked a beige kurta with bright flowers printed on it. He paired it up with white pants. As for his mother, Juggjug Jeeyo actress Neetu Kapoor, she donned a blush pink kurta-pajama set with a matching dupatta. She accessorized her look with a layered necklace in gold and magenta with matching earrings, finger rings, and bangles. While Ranbir and Neetu were off to perform the Ganpati Visarjan ritual together, Alia Bhatt went out for a ride in Mumbai with her princess, Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is busy shooting Ramayana, while Alia has Jigra and Alpha in her bag.

