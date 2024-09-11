Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attend Ganpati Visarjan; perform last aarti before bidding adieu to Bappa: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor welcomed Ganpati Bappa home, a couple of days ago on Ganesh Chaturthi. After taking good care of the Lord, the mother-son duo finally gave an emotional farewell to the elephant God today. A while ago, they went to the immersion spot in Mumbai where they performed the final aarti before Ganpati Visarjan.

In a video, both the Kapoors were seen walking towards the immersion spot. While Ranbir Kapoor carried the idol of Ganpati Bappa, his mom held a silver kalash with coconut in it. The Animal actor looked dapper as he donned a simple beige kurta with pink flowers printed on it. He paired it up with a white silk pajama. Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.

Take a look:

In another video, Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law can be seen performing the last aarti of God along with her staff members and people present there. She was joined by her son who continued after her and gave the aarti to an elderly woman who seemed like their acquaintance.

For the auspicious occasion, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress got dressed up in a blush pink kurta-pajama with a matching dupatta. The senior actress wore a layered necklace in shades of soft gold and magenta along with a pair of earrings, a couple of fingerings, and bangles. With a little bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips, Neetu Kapoor completed her look. He even broke the coconut before waving his final goodbye to the Lord.

Advertisement

Take a look:

While Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor were performing the puja ritual, Alpha actress Alia Bhatt went out and about the city with her daughter, Raha Kapoor in their luxury car. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took part in a fun Ganpati Visarjan by dancing to the tunes of dhol along with her husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan and Samisha. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also took part in their first Visarjan ceremony as husband and wife after their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ramayana while Neetu Kapoor has Letters to Mr Khanna in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Alia Bhatt’s next film gets sweetest shoutout from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor; ‘Our Jigra out to get hers’