Ranbir Kapoor recalls his parents fought a lot; 'both of them were going through a very rough patch but...'

Ranbir Kapoor is the son of Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. He also has a sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. His parents tied the knot in 1980 and in 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away.

In a new interview, Ranbir recalled how he used to be scared of his dad and saw his parents go through a lot of fights.

'My father was a short-tempered man but he was a very good man,' says Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared that his dad, the late Rishi Kapoor was a very short-tempered man but actually, he was a good man who loved his family, work, food, and alcohol.

Sharing how he never said no to his father, Ranbir shared that he was a very open person and whatever he said he could speak about it. In Animal Ranbir's character was obsessed with his father but in reality, he was scared of his dad.

"He never shouted at us, he never raised his hands but just around us his temperament was so like volatile that it always scared me," the 41-year-old actor shared.

He further added that his parents went through like sh*tloads of fights. "I have spent most of my childhood hearing them fight so i was scared but I think both of them were going through a very rough patch but they both loved each other eventually they found beautiful companionship," Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Alia Bhatt and his mother Neetu Kapoor's relationship

In the same interview, the Rockstar actor shared that his mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia have a very good relationship. They are very honest with each other and added that they are more honest than he is with his mother and that makes him very happy.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana where will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi, who will be playing Sita.

Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and his wife Alia Bhatt. He will be seen in a grey shade in the film. Apart from these, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 in his kitty.

