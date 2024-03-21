Randeep Hooda reveals Alia Bhatt 'used to be terrified' by him during Highway; recalls not talking to her for days

Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda is one of the super hits that broke the box office records. Randeep who is gearing up for the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opened up about his equations with Alia during Highway and recalled how the actress used to be terrified of him.

Randeep Hooda shares working experience with Alia Bhatt in Highway

Actor Randeep Hooda opened up about his equation with Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film Highway co-star Alia Bhatt. Talking to Humans of Bombay, he revealed why Alia was ‘terrified’ of him on the sets of Highway.

When he was asked if it’s true he didn’t speak to Alia on the sets of Highway, he agreed and added that the actress was scared of him and wouldn’t even sit next to him.

He said, “I didn’t speak to Alia for 20-25 days when we shot for Highway. She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn’t have much exposure,” he said, adding, “So, to keep her fear of my character in place…she used to be terrified of me. I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t come to sit next to me also. That’s the effect we wanted in the movie.”

During the same interview, Randeep also recalled working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit. He said, "She was great, very courteous, she does her job well. She’s all there, she’s very sincere about it. Although we didn’t have many interactions on set because a lot of my scenes were away from her, but whenever we did, she was all that she’s made out to be". He further added, ''They tried their best to make her look real, but she’s so unreal.”

Randeep shared a personal connection he forged while filming Sarbjit. "While making the movie, more than Aishwarya, I formed a great bond with Sarabjit’s sister," he revealed. Sadly, she has since passed away, but Randeep honored her final wish by lighting her funeral pyre. Expressing regret for not having more time with her, he praised her as a remarkable woman who cared deeply for Sarabjit's children. He mentioned staying in touch with them and emphasized how the film had a profound impact on real-life relationships and experiences.

About Highway

Speaking about the story of Highway, we see that a day before her wedding, Veera, a young bride-to-be, is kidnapped by a common criminal named Mahabir and his men. Instead of being scared of her kidnapper, Veera finds a life that is both adventurous and liberating sums up Highway.

Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will next star in Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. She recently shared pictures with Raina as they wrapped up the film's shoot. The actress recently wrapped the film. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Randeep will soon be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the film, he plays the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The biographical film directed by him also stars Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, Lokesh Mittal, and Brajesh Jha. Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released in theatres on March 22.

