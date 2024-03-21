Rani Mukerji on never celebrating birthday in youth for THIS reason; shares she fulfills wishes through daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji turned 46 today, March 21. Several birthday wishes have been showered upon the actress from Bollywood celebrities, her fans, and followers. But did you know Rani could not celebrate her birthday in her youth peacefully? During a recent interview, she opened up about it and shared the reason as well.

Rani Mukerji shares why she couldn’t celebrate her birthday in youth

In a recent interview with India Today, Rani Mukerji revealed that she never celebrated her birthdays during her youth due to her final exams but also added that after the birth of her daughter Adira, she fulfills all her wishes through her daughter’s birthday.

She said, “I love celebrating my birthday. For some odd reasons, we always had exams during my birthday – and that too, final exams. And I used to feel miserable because I was never able to celebrate with my friends.” The Hichki actor explained how she how fulfills all her pending desires through her daughter Adira. She said, “Now, I celebrate my daughter Adira’s birthday with a lot of love. All the expectations that I had for my birthday, I am trying to do it through my daughter’s birthday.”

Celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Rani Mukerji

Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable selfie with Rani. "Happy Birthday Raniiiiii" she wrote followed by several emojis.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a bunch of selfies with Rani. Along with the pictures she wrote a note which read, "Happy happy birthday my rani… friends for over 20 years. Older sister and confidant. Love you."

Rani's cousin and actress Kajol also wished her a Happy Birthday. Kajol shared an adorable picture with Rani from Durga Pooja along with a touching note which read, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY #RANIMUKERJI... MAY THIS YEAR BE FILLED WITH MOMENTS THAT MAKE U SMILE AND LAUGH."

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories and posted a gorgeous throwback picture of Rani Mukerji. She wrote, "It's the queen's birthday. love you the most Rani ma'am" along with red heart emoji and crown emoji.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and recently the film completed one year of release. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next film but she hasn't made any announcement yet. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Giving a cryptic response she said 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations.

