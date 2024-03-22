Rani Mukerji says Ghulam with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai helped her ‘cement’ her position in industry

Rani Mukerji's association with the Indian film industry goes back decades to when she stepped into the acting space with the Bengali film Biyer Phool. The same year, in 1996, she was seen in her first Bollywood film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how emotional her ailing father got on seeing his daughter on the big screen. She also spoke about the two films that were a turning point in her career.

Rani Mukerji says her father cried on seeing the audience's response to Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat

The most versatile, soft-spoken, and always-smiling actress, Rani Mukerji, has been entertaining moviegoers for more than three decades. Her hard work and dedication to her craft have been acknowledged by the love she received from the audience. While talking to Zoom, the actress went back in time to when her debut Hindi film was released. She recalled that when Ashok Gaikwad's Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat was released, her father was going through his bypass surgery, and it was one of the most critical ones.

But since Rani's film was on the verge of being released to the public, he insisted on going for it after it was released because he was scared that he might not return. But the actress told him, "Dad, you have to get your surgery done, and the movie will be released when it has to. And once you are well, you will be able to see the release by yourself."

The Chalte Chalte star further added that her father listened to her and went for his surgery. After he came to consciousness, the first thing he asked was if his daughter’s film had been released and how people were reacting to it. Additionally, he went to Gaiety Galaxy Theater in Mumbai in a wheelchair to watch Rani’s debut Hindi film just after being released from the hospital.

“He was overwhelmed,” shared the Hum Tum actress. She added, “I saw my father weep. For me, it was like a validation that I have taken a step in an area I didn’t know anything about, and I see my father, sitting in the wheelchair, watching the reaction of the people,” Rani shared, adding that since then, her audience has given her lots of love and it’s always over pouring. “That is something I always feel grateful about,” she smiled.

Rani Mukerji says Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were important for her career

When asked if she was flooded with offers after her debut film, the actress shared that she was offered Ghulam with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "Both these movies were really very important for me at that time of my career and I was very happy that I got these two offers because those two films helped me cement my position in the industry."

In her past interview, Rani said that she had never wanted to be an actor, but here she is, named among the most celebrated and talented stars of all time. She divulged how it all fit in place: "It fit into place because the audience accepted me. And once the audience accepts you, there's no looking back. So, for me, it was always about what the audiences think about my work because as a newcomer, you are accepted by the audience, and the audience accepted me right from my first film."

She was last seen in the legal drama film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple.

