Rani Mukerji feels audience doesn't come with 'agenda' to hate any film; 'They spend their hard-earned money'

Rani Mukerji, a power house of talent in Bollywood has been entertaining the movie goers for quite a long time. In a long illustrious career, the actress has always chosen quality over quantity. Her acclaimed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mardaani, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag among others speak volumes about her versatility in craft. In a recent interview, the actress poured her heart out as she reflected on the importance of audience’s feedback. She went on to express her belief in the fact that an audience would never come with “an agenda to hate a film.”

Rani Mukerji on the importance of audience's feedback

In a recent interview with India Today.in, Rani Mukerji talked extensively about her views on learning better with every project. She also called her audience the “most honest critic” because she believes they don’t come with a preconceived notion of not liking a film. The actress stated that for her the most gratifying thing is when somebody tells her that they hoped her to win all the awards.

“The most rewarding thing is when somebody comes and tells me that they wish I win all the awards. That's genuine and that, in itself is an award. I'd rather have people to say that rather than them saying that I don't deserve an award, but I won it. For me, that is more rewarding,” she said.

In addition to this, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress further explained that she is driven by the audience’s feedback. The actress admits that a film’s debacle at the box office with and that is what gives her the ‘learning experience.’

Advertisement

She opined, “It's important to know how the audience perceives my films and what do they think about, and it happens even when my film doesn't work. When a film doesn't work, it means there's something that they haven't connected to. It's a learning experience with each film. They are spending their hard-earned money and they have all the right to tell you whether they loved you or hated you. It's the most honest critique to have because they have no agenda. They won't come with an agenda to hate a film.”

Rani Mukerji wants audiences to travel with her character

Furthermore, the actress went on to speak about how she wants the audiences to resonate and travel with her character. Asserting to her job as an actor, Rani mentions that their job is to make the viewers happy. According to her, if the audience watches her film and gets moved by it, ‘that’s rewarding’ for her.

During the conversation, the No One Killed Jessica actress further expressed her opinion by stating that she wants her fans to identify as the character and not as Rani Mukerji. In her view, if they connect and live through her portrayal and feel all the emotions, that adds up to her ‘journey for that particular film.’ For Rani, receiving such feedback is a validation that she has done justice to the film.

Rani Mukerji credits these two films in solidifying her position in the industry

Rani Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat which was well-received by the audiences. In another interview, the actress revealed that post her debut release, she was offered Ghulam co-starring Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress stated that both these movies were important for her at that time of her career and she was elated to get them as they helped her solidify her position in the industry.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina on debuting with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies; ‘I felt at home’