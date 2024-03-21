Rani Mukerji Birthday: Sonam Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celebs send good wishes to actress

Social media is abuzz today as Bollywood's one of the most loved actresses Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday. The beautiful and talented actress is not available on social media but the social media platforms like Instagram are still flooded with birthday wishes to her from fans and industry friends.

Several Bollywood celebs have wished their dear friend and actress Rani Mukerji on her birth anniversary. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a gallery of adorable selfies with Rani which are too cute to miss. Along with the pictures she wrote a note which read as, "Happy happy birthday my rani… friends for over 20 years. Older sister and confidant. Love you."

Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable selfie with Rani. "Happy Birthday Raniiiiii" she wrote followed by several emojis.

Rani's cousin and actress Kajol also wished her a Happy Birthday. Kajol shared an adorable picture with Rani from Durga Pooja along with a touching note which read as, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY #RANIMUKERJI... MAY THIS YEAR BE FILLED WITH MOMENTS THAT MAKE U SMILE AND LAUGH."

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a beautiful selfie of him and his wife with Rani and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to our Forever Favourite Person and Actor ever #ranimukerji bhabhi. Have the best year ahead. You are the best ! God bless you"

Farah Khan who has been a friend of Rani Mukerji for many years posted a throwback with her on Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday dear RaniM.. frm then to now" she wrote followed by a red heart emoji.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which proved to be a Hit at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next film but she hasn't made an announcement yet. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Giving a cryptic response she said 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations.

