EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta on trolls calling her 'buddhi', and 'moti'; 'It doesn't make a difference in my life'

Lara Dutta, a talented actress, has showcased her acting prowess with numerous powerful performances over the years. As the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant, she is renowned for her beauty, charm, and eloquence.

However, like many other celebrities, she hasn't been immune to trolls. Despite this, she chooses not to pay heed to them. She doesn't judge them because she understands they might be going through tough times themselves.

Lara Dutta talks about how she deals with online trolls

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lara Dutta was asked about her reaction to online trolling and negativity. The actress responded, "See on a personal level, I think for me, I don't have a massive social media presence. My social media presence....I am there but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it.

So my social media feed is really things that to me are special that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don't have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are those kind of people, they are not there to pull you down.

She added, "I think I am blessed. I don't deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have...it's their right to have an opinion you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say 'arrey buddhi ho gayi', 'arrey moti ho gayi'. Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn't. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine."

Lara Dutta's work front

Lara is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond which is a war room drama. Apart from this, the actress also has Welcome To The Jungle in her kitty. The film which is the 3rd installment of the much-loved comedy franchise Welcome also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

Lara is also working on Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana trilogy alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.

