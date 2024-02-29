Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here’s why family chose Gujarat’s Jamnagar for grand celebrations

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities will be taking place from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Several updates and videos from the extravagant affair have already been stirring the internet. On the other hand, Anant Ambani has finally revealed the reason that had intrigued the fans about their choice of Gujarat's Jamnagar city as the venue.

Anant Ambani on choosing Gujarat's Jamnagar for pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant

In a recent interview with India Today, the youngest heir of Reliance Industries and groom-to-be Anant Ambani opened up on the reason why he chose Gujarat’s Jamnagar for the celebrations. The 28-year-old revealed that his decision is encouraged by honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Wed In India’ call. In addition to this, he also shared that his grandmother was born in Jamnagar and the town is where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani’s business had originated.

"I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janm bhoomi (grandmother’s birthplace) and my dada and papa's karm bhoomi (my grandfather and father’s workplace). It's a matter of pride and happiness when our PM said that one should get married in India. And this is my home.” Anant said.

“My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar, yahin ka nagarik hun (I am a Jamnagar citizen)," he further added.

Earlier celebrity couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also made last-minute changes in their wedding venue and tied the knot in Goa, abiding by PM’s ‘wed in India’ call.

Reportedly, the extravaganza wedding celebrations of the couple will be attended by numerous tech elites from all over the world including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger among others. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Manushi Chhillar among others will be gracing the event.

Furthermore, the energy among the attendees will be infused by star performers Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, Ajay-Atul, and B Praak.

