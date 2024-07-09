Ranveer Singh looks royal in traditional outfit as he drops PICS from Anant-Radhika's Sangeet; fans say 'He's giving Khilji vibes'

Ranveer Singh's performance as Alauddin Khilji, the powerful ruler from the Khilji dynasty in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film, Padmaavat is one of his best works till date.

Even six years after its release, Ranveer's fans can't get over his character, Khilji and his latest Instagram post says it all.

Ranveer Singh shares sangeet look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

On July 8, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his look that he opted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night. In the photos, Ranveer looks royal in a white bandhgala having a detailed work covering his torso area.

Ranveer is sporting a heavy beard, twisted moustache, and ponytail. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

He captioned his post with three black hearts emojis.

Check out Ranveer Singh's pictures here:

Netizens are gushing over Ranveer Singh's sangeet look

Many netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's latest post on Instagram. Some fans referred it to Khilji, his character from Padmaavat. An Instagram user wrote, "Getting that Allauddin Khilji vibes."

Actress Zareen Khan, who has appeared in films like Veer and Housefull 2, also echoed the same sentiment. She wrote, "Veryyy Khilji."

A fan wrote, "Giving Khilji vibes." Another commented, "As naayaab as Allauddin Khilji."

Ranveer's BFF, actor, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba." Popular singer B Praak commented by saying, "Wow."

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor poured a white heart emoji in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh marked his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. He was paired with Anushka Sharma in the movie. Ranveer garnered recognition for his roles in films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

He was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 directorial venture, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. His upcoming releases include Singham Again, Shaktimaan, Don 3, and Aditya Dhar's next.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh is expecting his first child with wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika will welcome the baby in September this year. The power couple got married in Italy in 2018.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh relishes paan at couple's haldi ceremony; WATCH