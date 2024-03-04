EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh in talks to spearhead Aditya Dhar’s next action thriller; Filming begins in Summer 2024

Pinkvilla recently reported how Ranveer Singh has set his schedule for the coming two years with Singham Again, Don 3, and Shaktimaan. And now, in an interesting turn of development, Ranveer Singh has signed a brand-new film that will go on floors as early as April/May 2024. According to our sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh is on the verge of signing a big-budget action thriller with National Award-Winning director, Aditya Dhar.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s next on floors by May 2024

“After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer is a completely new avatar – it’s a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last 3 weeks and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that it’s a subject that Ranveer couldn’t say no to. “It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar’s world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh,” the source further added. For those unaware, Ranveer was initially slated to start the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Baiju Bawra in April 2024, whereas Don 3 was supposed to go on floors in January 2025, followed by Shaktimaan from the second half of next year.

Don 3 and Shaktimaan to follow Aditya Dhar’s film for Ranveer Singh

“The revised work calendar for Ranveer Singh now is – Aditya Dhar’s next by May 2024, followed by Don 3 from August/September 2024, and Shaktimaan from May/June 2025,” the source informed. As for Singham Again, he will finish his remaining work by matching the dates with Rohit Shetty as per the need. The details on the core plot of Aditya Dhar’s next are kept under wraps for now and an official announcement is expected to be made once the paperwork is done.

This now looks like an exciting versatile line up for Ranveer as he would be switching gears from a mission-based action thriller to a gangster saga and finally a superhero film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

