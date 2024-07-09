Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh relishes paan at couple's haldi ceremony; WATCH

Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, is one of the attendees in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ranveer recently grabbed headlines for his energetic performance at their sangeet night.

On July 8, Ranveer attended the haldi ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple at Ambani's residence, Antilia. A video of Ranveer from the ceremony has caught our attention on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh spotted at the paan stall at Anant and Radhika's haldi

In a clip posted on Instagram, Ranveer Singh can be seen standing near the paan stall at the haldi ceremony organized at Antilia. Ranveer looks great in a vibrant yellow kurta and white flared pants. He is also sporting a ponytail with half-open hair.

The clip shows Ranveer discussing paan with a vendor at the stall. He then relishes the paan while enjoying the taste.

The actor then waves at the paparazzi before stepping away from the area.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh's entertainment quotient at Anant and Radhika's sangeet

On July 5, Ranveer Singh presented an energetic performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. A video of Ranveer performing to Ishq Di Gali Vich, the track from No Entry, went viral a few days ago.

Later on, Ranveer stole the limelight for sitting on dhol as he enjoyed the after-party of the sangeet night. His clip surfaced on Instagram back then.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, the film released in 2023. Ranveer is now gearing up for movies like Singham Again, Don 3, and Shaktimaan.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again also features Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Don 3 is the upcoming installment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Don and Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. The new movie will also feature Kiara Advani.

Shaktimaan will go on the floors in 2025 and is eyeing a release in 2026. Ranveer also has Aditya Dhar's next in the pipeline.

