Ranveer Singh showers indefinite love on wifey Deepika Padukone in his wedding anniversary post; ‘Every day is Wife Appreciation Day’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, November 14, 2024. The couple got married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. On their special day, Ranveer shared a series of pictures reflecting his wife Deepika’s mood— from early modelling days to eating ice cream, or laughing uncontrollably. In the many photos Ranveer shared on their wedding anniversary, one photo where DP is seen making a funny face is our personal favourite. Along with his post, Singh also proudly declared, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day." Well, we can't get enough of the post and agree that she is the happiest with him.

In the first post, Deepika Padukone, dressed in a black outfit, is seen laughing heartily. In the second picture, she flashes a big smile while posing for the camera, and we’re totally in awe of it. In the third picture, she playfully poses while fiddling with her hair tie.

Ranveer Singh's post read, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you".

See the post here:

In the fourth post, the actress flashes her bright smile as she poses for another photo. In the next snap, the Chennai Express actress is seen holding two cups of ice cream. Following that, she’s enjoying some delicious ice cream and hot chocolate fudge.

Next, DP pulls a funny face while posing for Ranveer, and in another, she’s seen relaxing in a bathrobe after a long day, lounging on the couch. The next image shows Ranveer admiring his wife while watching a scene from her film Piku on TV.

The love doesn't end there, Ranveer then shares the pic of The Om Shanti Om actress posing in an open field with a big plane in the background. There’s also a black-and-white photo of her unwinding after a gym session. In the next picture, she looks glamorous in a black dress, posing inside a car.

Padukone once again turns muse for her husband in a leisure outfit, and in the following image, she shows off her toned back. The final picture is from Deepika’s maternity shoot.

The couple recently welcomed their first daughter and named her Dua Padukone Singh. On the work front, the couple was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

