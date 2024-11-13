THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh revealed his future children with Deepika Padukone were reason behind him learning Konkani; ‘Don’t want them to speak in code…’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024. The couple is currently basking in the joys of parenthood with their baby girl, Dua. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Ranveer revealed that their future children were the reason behind him learning the Konkani language. He expressed that he didn’t want them and their mother to talk in code.

During the Konkani Sammelan 2022, Ranveer Singh shared that he asked the family to talk in Konkani whenever he was in Bangalore so that he could learn. He revealed that he was very close to getting in a position where he understood the language smoothly.

However, the actor stated that he was learning it for a reason. Ranveer said, “It’s because when we do have children, I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding.”

Deepika Padukone recalled the day her husband told her that he wanted to learn Konkani. She said that she fell for it and found it really sweet. The actress remembered that she also wished to learn Sindhi, but he didn’t know the lingo.

Deepika then revealed Ranveer’s ulterior motive, saying, “And then it came out in conversation over a period of time that it wasn’t about him wanting to learn Konkani; it was about so that I don’t turn the children against him.”

Ranveer playfully added, “I don’t want them to speak in code language, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced the birth of their daughter on September 8, 2024. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, they shared her first glimpse on Instagram and also revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika recently starred in the action movie Singham Again. The film was released in theaters on November 1. In this Cop Universe film directed by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer reprised the role of Simmba, while his wife portrayed Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff are part of the stellar cast.

