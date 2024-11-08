Deepika Padukone holds daughter Dua close, Ranveer Singh joins as family jets off for their first vacay; PICS

New parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina airport with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as they embarked on their first family vacation. Deepika was seen holding her little one close, while Ranveer joined them as the family jetted off together. The sight of the couple and their newborn has captured the hearts of fans, marking a special moment for the Padukone-Singh family.

In the pictures taken inside the car, Deepika Padukone is seen holding her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, close to her while beaming with joy. She is dressed in a white and beige top, while Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a pink hoodie.

In another picture, daddy Ranveer is seen accompanying his wife and daughter closely during the security check, and their bond is truly heartwarming.

See pictures here:

Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024. Almost a month later, on Diwali, the couple revealed her name to the public.

Sharing the picture, the Singham Again actress captioned it, writing, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह | 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

See post here:

During the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ranveer proudly shared that their newborn daughter would make her on-screen debut in Singham Again. He humorously mentioned, "This film will feature Lady Singham, Baby Singham, and Simmba," referring to his wife Deepika, their daughter, and his own character in the cop universe.

He further added that Deepika was pregnant during the filming, making their daughter's presence felt on set.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started their romantic relationship while working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013.

The film was a huge success, and their undeniable chemistry caught the public’s attention. Following that, the couple, deeply in love, dated for six years before getting married in a traditional Konkani Hindu ceremony and a Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Singh will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

