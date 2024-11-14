Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: 5 heartwarming milestones in their parenting journey with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years. The power couple, who recently welcomed their daughter Dua into the world, are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, November 14, 2024. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at five heartwarming milestones in their parenting journey.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pregnancy announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the delightful news about the new chapter in their lives on February 29, 2024. The couple made a joint post on Instagram in which they announced that they were expecting their first child in September. The post was filled with adorable baby items.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their baby girl

The couple’s daughter was born on September 8, 2024. They dropped a welcome post for the little one on Instagram, which received a lot of love from the film industry. Prior to this, the actors even shared a beautiful maternity photoshoot.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take their newborn home

The actress was discharged from the hospital on September 15. The new parents were spotted by the paparazzi in their car as they took their baby home for the first time. Deepika was seen holding her little one in her arms while the Singham Again actor admired his girls.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce daughter’s name as Dua

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the couple posted a glimpse of their daughter’s feet. She was dressed in a red ethnic outfit. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also revealed her name as Dua. The caption read, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go on first vacation with Dua

A few days ago, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai as they headed for a vacation with their munchkin. It marks their first holiday as a family.

Pinkvilla wishes Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a very happy wedding anniversary and lots of love to their daughter!

