Rapper A$AP Ferg to headline Vh1 Supersonic 2024; Check out the exciting artist line up

Here is a good news for all the music lovers. Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Co-powered by Nexa and Ajio is back with its 9th edition and this time with some legendary names to set the stage on fire. The artist lineup had already raised the excitement levels of all the fans and now with the latest addition to the list it has peaked to its max. Renowned artist and rapper A$AP Ferg has joined as a headliner and we bet fans cannot keep calm.

Artist line up in Vh1 Supersonic 2024

Amping up this sonic journey are striking artists such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Ben Sims, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Gurbax, Taba Chake, Naezy, The Yellow Diary, and many more. Hailing from the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr. aka A$AP Ferg is celebrated as the collective member of the hip hop community A$AP Mob with renowned tracks under his name. Winner of the BET hip hop awards, A$AP Ferg has collaborated with the best of the artists in the music community while delivering solo masterpieces.

More about the 3-day music and lifestyle festival

It is a three-day musical and lifestyle festival spread across five vibrant stages. The first one is the Main stage which offers the best of pop, hip-hop, jazz, and indie pop. The second one is the BudX Spectrum Stage, for the techno and house heads. Then is the Nexa Live Stage, delving into the acoustic and live music. The fourth is the Reggae Corner for rock and soul music lovers along with The Box powered by Freq Stage, for the ultimate techno experience.

Well, the celebration will not just end at the festival, there is much more fun in store for everyone. From pregame parties with the best F&B rates to the best of after-parties, Vh1 Supersonic has them covered. The official Vh1 Supersonic pregame with the Supercrew with irresistible offers will be set at Escada Pune where the drinking games will be afoot with exciting contests, bladder bursts, and unlimited pours with a lucky chance to win an upgrade to the VIP section. Freq Pune will be the home for the Official Budx Spectrum After Party for all techno and electronic music lovers along with another After Party Venue scheduled for commercial music lovers. Further building up the sonic experience, Impresario will be taking over the bar management and FCC hospitality will be curating the smacking food!