Raveena Tandon reveals Govinda would always come late on the sets; Here’s why she would never blame him

Raveena Tandon is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She was a star in the 90s and undoubtedly the top-most actress of her time. The actress was paired opposite several actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others but in a recent interview with Etimes, Raveena recalled shooting with Govinda and revealed that he would always reach the sets late. But she also admitted that she used to love that. Scroll down to know the reason why.

Raveena Tandon reveals Govinda reached the sets late

Recalling her old days on sets, Raveena Tandon remembered shooting with Govinda. The duo starred in several hit films in the ’90s, including Aunty No 1, Rajaji and Dulhe Raja. In an interview with ETimes, Raveena said she would always reach the set on time and be ready to shoot but the actor would be late. Raveena quipped that she has been known to be a producer’s actor and a director’s actor. She feels that a director is the boss and she feels if a producer has taken her dates then it is her job to be on time. “I would reach the set at 9, knowing that he (Govinda) would come at 2.30-3. I would get ready, do my make-up, get into my costume, and used to go to sleep, read a book or catch up on my lost sleep because in those days we used to do three-four shifts in one go,” she said in the interview. “So one really can’t blame him or them. They were all feeding off each other to a certain extent. So, I would never blame him. I would take my beauty sleep during that time and then they’d wake me up half an hour before he reached the set. I would get up, do my touch up and be completely fresh. I enjoyed that,” she added.

Raveena Tandon spills beans on her relationship with Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Raveena Tandon said that she and Akshay Kumar are still friends. Speaking about her bond with the actor, she said, "Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry."

