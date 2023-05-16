EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty gets a huge star cast for India's biggest cop film Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty means the man in business. Over the last 20 years, Rohit Shetty has consistently delivered hits after hits for the Hindi Film Industry and the filmmaker is now gearing up for his biggest film till date, Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. According to sources close to the development, the new Singham Film is among the most ambitious action thrillers of Hindi Cinema and will also be the biggest Rohit Shetty film till date. The director has been working on the script of the film over the last one year and is ready to take the film in pre-production stage soon.

Singham Again will be the biggest cop film of India

“Singham Again will go on floors by August this year and is slated to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2024 weekend. Rohit plans to shoot the film at various locations in India and abroad, with big scale action scenes at real locations. The aim is to make the biggest cop film of India. Singham is Rohit’s favorite character and he plans to up the game with the new cop universe film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that a big star cast is also being put in place for Singham Again.

While the film is led by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Rohit has pulled off a casting coup by getting all of cop universe casting together in key roles for Singham Again. Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff (Villain) and Deepika Padukone. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again,” the source informed, adding further that Rohit is bringing almost all key names of the Hindi Film Industry to his ambitious universe.

Akshay and Ranveer to join in as Sooryavanshi and Simmba

Both Akshay and Ranveer have confirmed their presence for Singham Again, and will be shooting later in the year for about 20 days. For those unaware, the three leading cop characters of Rohit Shetty Universe are Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao aka. Simmba and Veer Sooryavanshi played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. “Singham Again will be shot over a period of 100 to 115 days at varied locations in India and abroad. Ajay Devgn will wrap up all his commitments before shifting the focus exclusively to Singham,” the source concluded.

Kareena will be seen as Singham's wife, whereas Deepika is expected to have a guest appearance as lady cop. Jackie Shroff's character will take off from where Sooryavanshi ended and will be the main antagonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Singham Again and Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar to reboot DON Franchise with new leading man; Shah Rukh Khan decided to exit Don 3