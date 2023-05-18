Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja faces backlash for entering Ujjain's Mahakal temple's garbha-griha with a handbag

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple on May 15, to worship Lord Mahakal. She sought blessings at the temple and later shared the picture from her visit on Instagram. However, Sunita's visit has landed her in trouble. During her visit, she was spotted carrying a handbag to the temple's garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum). Reportedly, carrying a purse inside the temple is prohibited and Govinda's wife seems to have gone against the rule.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja faces backlash after visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple

In the viral pictures, Sunita is seen carrying her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum despite the ban. It has left everyone surprised that how no one from the security team noticed or stopped her from entering the temple while she was breaking a major rule. In one of the pictures, she is also seen posing with the temple's priest while carrying her handbag. She also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Had a wonderful darshan at Mahakal ujjain." Have a look:

According to The Times of India, the matter was escalated to the Temple authorities after the questions were raised on security. The temple administrator Sandeep Soni said that the security team was busy at the gate when Govinda's wife entered inside the temple. He said that it was their responsibility to see that no bags were taken inside. Soni shared that action has been taken against the security who was at fault. He added that further action will be taken after watching the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, in April this year, Sunita and Govinda were seen attending Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 with their daughter Tina Ahuja. They made a dazzling appearance in stylish outfits. While accepting his award, Govinda took over the stage as he danced to his hit song, Mirchi Lagi Toh. He won the Timeless Style Icon Male award at PSI 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Govinda didn't get his due, he would have been the biggest superstar' says Rohit Shetty