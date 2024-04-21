Meet actor who quit studies after school, was rejected in auditions but ended up doing highest-grossing female-led film

Several actors struggle year after year before embarking on their illustrious careers in Bollywood. They face rejection but still do not give up. This article will tell the story of one such female actor who was rejected in auditions multiple times but then did the highest-grossing female-led film.

Today's pick for us is the talented The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma. She quit her studies after school to focus on dance and movies.

The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma was rejected in auditions several times

Born in Mumbai, Adah Sharma is the daughter of SL Sharma. Coming from Tamil Nadu, her father was a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy, and her mother Sheila Sharma is from Kerala and is a classical dancer.

She quit her studies after school to focus on dance and movies. After completing her graduation in Kathak, she learned other dance forms such as salsa, jazz, and ballet.

Adah auditioned for several roles to enter the Hindi film industry but was rejected multiple times. The actress talked about the same in an interview with IB Times in 2020, when she said, "Yes, during the initial phase of my career, I was told that 'you don't look good' and I took it to my heart. Gradually l realized that if they want to reject they will reject me irrespective of however I look. But if I am fit for a role, and have a flaw, they will rake you for a project."

Adah Sharma's Bollywood debut

With the 2008 horror film 1920, Adah made her Bollywood debut. After this, she did films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, S/O Satyamurthy, Kshanam, and Commando 3 across multiple languages. In 2023, Adah became a household name when she headlined the female-led film The Kerala Story.

In the film, she played the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu woman in Kerala who is forced to convert to Islam, take the name Fatima after her marriage to a Muslim man, and join the terrorist organization ISIS.

The Kerala Story's opening day box office collection was 6.75 cr. and the Worldwide gross collection was 1.01 cr.

Adah Sharma's work front

Adah has recently reunited with The Kerala Story filmmaker Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for Bastar - The Naxal Story. In the film, she portrayed the role of IPS officer Neerja Madhvan fighting to eradicate the Naxals from India. The film was released in theaters on March 15.

