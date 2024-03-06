Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 5: Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak Trailer OUT; Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon shine in Crew song Naina

On the fifth day of March 2024, Bollywood was abuzz with excitement as significant events unfolded, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. The highly anticipated trailer for "Murder Mubarak, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Karisma Kapoor, was finally released, generating widespread anticipation and discussion. Simultaneously, the unveiling of the first song from Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, ignited a frenzy on the internet, showcasing the industry's vibrant talent and creativity. Let's delve into the memorable moments that marked this eventful day in Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 5, 2024

1. The trailer of Murder Mubarak is out

Today, on March 5, the trailer for the movie Murder Mubarak was released. It's about a fancy club where rich people hang out. But things get crazy when someone is killed there. A cop named Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi tries to find out who did it. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar. Everyone has their own secrets, making the story even more interesting.

2. Crew song Naina is released

Today, the hot new track Naina from the upcoming movie Crew was released, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah. Adding to the musical mix are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. This romantic anthem is filled with passion and rhythm, with the divas bringing extra heat to the mix. Sung with soulful vibes, it's sure to be a hit.

Advertisement

3. The trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story released

Sudipto Sen's latest film, featuring Adah Sharma, has dropped a trailer that is sure to excite a wide audience. After the immense success of The Kerala Story, the team is back with another daring and powerful storyline, and the trailer lives up to all the anticipation.

The trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story is filled with scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also shows JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of human chopping while singing the National Anthem to the heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot, and innocent people being hanged, this trailer definitely leaves a lasting impact.

4. Maidaan's new poster and trailer release date

Ajay Devgn hopped on Instagram to unveil a fresh poster from his upcoming movie, Maidaan and also revealed the trailer release date. The trailer of the movie will be out on 7th March, 2024. The poster is absolutely stunning, and in his caption, he teases us with the promise of "an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football!"

5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's March wedding invite

The invite for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding made waves on the internet, capturing the essence of love, music, serene blue waters, and their beloved furry companions. The invitation beautifully encapsulates the couple's journey and promises a celebration filled with joy and heartfelt moments.

ALSO READ: PICS: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh serve boss lady vibes; Vedang Raina looks handsome at event