The Kerala Story OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Adah Sharma starrer

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is loosely based on the accounts of three women from Kerala, namely: Nimisha Nair, Sonia Sebastian, and Merin Jacob, who converted to Islam and traveled with their respective husbands to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State between 2016 and 2018. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film received a lot of attention and praise from the audience and both critical acclaim and commercial success. Released in May 2023, the film is now gearing up for its digital release. Read on to learn more details about its OTT premiere.

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story ready for OTT premiere

Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma left a lasting impression on audiences in 2023. Now, viewers can revisit or experience it on OTT. The streaming service ZEE5 recently announced the film's premiere on their platform, slated for this month on February 16.

In an Instagram post providing a glimpse of the film and teasing its storyline, the caption read, "The wait is officially over! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5! #TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5"

Take a look:

According to DNA India, Adah Sharma talked about the film's much-awaited OTT release as she said, "The courageous makers of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve to be applauded for having put in immense hard work to bring this film to life. After the stupendous success at the box office, creating history worldwide making it the highest-grossing female lead film of all time, we are now looking forward to the film’s release on ZEE5."

On the other hand, director Sudipto Sen shared that tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat. He also added that it is a challenge they willingly embraced. "However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and The Kerala Story’s box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself," Sudipto said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead. The plot follows a group of women from Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State.

