Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer OUT: Adah Sharma shines as IPS Neerja Madhvan

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the film Bastar: The Naxal Story ever since it was announced. Starring Adah Sharma in a key role, the teaser and poster have already generated a lot of excitement among fans. And now, to further amp up the anticipation, the trailer has been released by the makers.

The trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story released

Sudipto Sen's latest film, featuring Adah Sharma, has dropped a trailer that is sure to excite a wide audience. After the immense success of The Kerala Story, the team is back with another daring and powerful storyline, and the trailer lives up to all the anticipation.

The trailer is filled with scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also shows JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of human chopping while singing the National Anthem to the heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot, and innocent people being hanged, this trailer definitely leaves a lasting impact.

The trailer really amps up the excitement and leaves us intrigued for more details about the real-life incidents. The standout in the trailer was Adah Sharma's portrayal of IPS Neerja Madhvan, showcasing perfection and sincerity in her performance. It's clear that Adah is set to deliver another stellar performance in this role.

The excitement among people to see another thrilling and true-to-life movie from the creators of The Kerala Story is extremely high. The trailer has provided a sneak peek into the storyline that will unfold on the silver screen.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

