Sunflower S2 Twitter Review: Netizens praise Sunil Grover-Adah Sharma starrer; call it 'Masterpice'

The trailer for the second season of the comedic murder mystery show Sunflower was released on February 15th. The familiar cast, including Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi, returns, but this time they're joined by the delightful Adah Sharma playing the role of the new tenant. Today season 2 of the series was released and netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the show.

Netizens shower their love on Sunflower Season 2

Today, on March 1, the highly anticipated series Sunflower Season 2 featuring Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi dropped on Zee5, and now fans have taken to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) handles to praise the show.

One user wrote, “Just finished binge watching #Sunflower2 on #ZEE5..... This one is a rollercoaster ride of sorts.... Keeps you engrossed with unexpected twists & turns.....Definitely a masterpiece!!”

Take a look:

One more user wrote, "Just watched season 2 of Sunflower. Nice series. #SunflowerS2."

Take a look:

Another user wrote, "#Sunflower season 2 is definitely a must watch!! Loved it to the core."

Advertisement

Take a look:

A fourth user wrote, “watched #SunflowerS2 & it is hilariously exceptional. Just pure situational comedy with hilarious dialogues. Definitely best in mystery-comedy. @WhoSunilGrover no words to Praise u. @RanvirShorey & #girishkulkarni chemistry is brilliant. #SunflowerSeason2.”

Take a look:

A fifth user wrote, “What a Masterpice #SunflowerS2.”

Take a look:

Another user also praised the series and wrote, “#SunflowerS2 Underrated to the core..How all the underrated actors are effortlessly funny, effortlessly amazing..#Sunflower is a must watch series although the hype again not that much..#Sunil Side Character of every funny movie..is the protagonist..beauty #Ranvirshorey.”

Take a look:

About Sunflower Season 2

The trailer offers an exciting glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a lively housing society in Mumbai filled with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, returning as the mysterious Sonu Singh, masterfully combines humor and suspense, while Adah Sharma's portrayal of Rosie Mehta brings her unique charm to the already impressive cast of characters.

In Season 2, the determined police duo, DG and Tambe (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni), persist in their pursuit of Mr. Kapoor's murderer. Rosie, portrayed by Sharma, is introduced as a stunning bar dancer and the new resident of the penthouse, adding new layers of intrigue to the investigation and leaving viewers eager to unravel the mystery.

The first season of the series also received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The series is currently streaming on Zee5 from today onwards.

ALSO READ: Sunflower season 2 trailer: Ranvir Shorey remains suspicious of Sunil Grover; Adah Sharma adds to the mystery