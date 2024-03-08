Bastar: The Naxal Story: When Adah Sharma had to eat 15 bananas each day to put on weight for her role

Adah Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. After receiving a roaring success with The Kerala Story, she is now gearing up for the release of Bastar: The Naxal Story. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film ever since it was announced. Starring Adah in a key role, the teaser and poster have already generated a lot of excitement among fans. A few days ago, the trailer doubled up the anticipation. During a recent interview, the actress revealed how she put on weight for her role in the upcoming film.

Adah Sharma opens up on gaining weight for her role in Bastar: The Naxal Story

Adah Sharma gained 10 kgs of weight for her role in Bastar: The Naxal Story. During an interview with IANS, Adah said that she used to eat 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on the Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

“I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas every day and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.

She further added, “We were shooting in the jungles so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day.”

The trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story

The trailer offered scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also showed JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of people being murdered while singing the National Anthem to heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot and innocent people being hanged, this trailer leaves a lasting impact.

The trailer amps up the excitement and makes us curious for more details about the real-life events. The standout in the trailer was Adah Sharma's portrayal of IPS Neerja Madhvan, showcasing perfection and sincerity in her performance.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Bastar: The Naxal Story will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

