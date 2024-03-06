EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma on her upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story; 'It should scar you'

After the grand success of The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen, actress Adah Sharma, and producer Vipul Shah are back together with another hard-hitting film, Bastar: The Naxal Story. The trailer, based on real-life incidents, was released on March 5 and received a great response from the audience.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Adah wrote, "Prepare for the raw truth to hit hard. Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer is out now, shedding light on the path to a Naxal-free Bharat. Watch now"

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adah discussed her approach to the character and how the character and story affected her deeply.

Adah Sharma on the film Bastar: The Naxal Story and her character's deep impact on her

Adah Sharma plays the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film. Talking about the character and story's impact on her, the actress said,

"Yes, I think it does, and as an actor, I think it should because that is your job. Because if I say it doesn't touch me at all, I am not affected by it. I'll just come to set and act a little bit and do my lines and say everything and come back home, I think then it's wrong there will be a very plastic performance that comes out because I am just acting a little bit and coming back."

Further explaining her approach towards her characters as an actress, Adah said, "I think if you are doing realistic films, even if I am doing a fictional thing, I read a lot about what I am doing. So moreover, if you are doing a realistic thing, I want to know everything that happened."

Talking about how she used to watch disturbing videos the whole night as part of her preparation for The Kerala Story, the actress added, "Even when we made Kerala Story, Sudipto used to send me really disturbing videos, and I used to obsessively watch them all night. Then I'd get these weird dreams about these weird things happening. But again, I am fortunate that I live in a house with my family, and I can go back home, but of course it does."

Adah also said that the story of Baksar should sc*r everyone who watches the film. "It shouldn't just touch you; it should sc*r you, it should shake you up as would not just me being an actor but any other girl, any other person from our country who has patriotism in their hearts, who loves their country. If you say 76 of our jawans were brutally k*ll*d by people who lived in our country, then it should shake you up a lot. It should really affect you and disturb you, and I would let it affect and disturb me because then I think it'll just be in my performance, and I'll be able to get some realist," she concluded.

More about Bastar: The Naxal Story

Based on real events involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Bastar stars Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, and Raima Sen in important roles. Written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Shah, along with director Sudipto Sen himself, the film is slated to release on March 15, 2024.

