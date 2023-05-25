EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story’s factual authenticity: The evidence is going to be put out shortly

Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story has not only been minting decent numbers at the box office but is also creating a deep impact in the hearts and minds of all the fans. Although the film has been falling prey to several controversies ever since its trailer was released, the box office numbers have said it all. Recently, she sat in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about the questions being raised on the factual authenticity of the film. Scroll down to know more.

Adah Sharma on questions being raised on the factual authenticity

When asked if the questions on the factual authenticity of The Kerala Story as an artist make you question the content? Adah Sharma said, “The factual evidence that they have about the number is going to be put out shortly. They did not want to do it before. Also because when you do it before then people will say ‘Oh now you are doing propaganda to promote this movie’. Now this movie has broken all records, and crossed everything, despite it having faced criticism. Despite people saying it's propaganda.” Adah further added, “First people said it's elections. Then 2 weeks got over, the third week did better, all of that happened so then people said there is propaganda. Then they saw real girls come there, so then they said ‘oh maybe it is fake numbers’.”

Talking about the fake numbers, Adah Sharma revealed, “I found that really upsetting in the beginning. It really shook me because I was like human lives we are talking about. In the beginning, I used to get so hyper that human life is so cheap that we can just put it in numbers because it is not just one person that is our person in that statistic. As soon as it is your sister, your mother, your girlfriend, or your friend in that statistic then I don’t think people will talk about 3 or 32. That's why we had that conference where we had those girls come and tell their stories.”

