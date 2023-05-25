EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma reacts on The Kerala Story being called Islamophobic: There must be something off…

The Kerala Story might have been surrounded by a lot of controversies ever since its first trailer was released, but that is in no way stopping it from growing at the box office. The film which is led by Adah Sharma has fallen prey to several criticisms and hate messages on social media. In fact, recently an anonymous user even leaked the actress’ number on social media after which she was abused. Well, Adah recently sat in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about a lot of things, including the fact that the film is being called Islamophobic.

Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story being called Islamophobic

Adah was asked whether she tried to make an effort to understand why the particular section of people are calling The Kerala Story Islamophobic. The actress narrated a story of a Muslim girl in response. She said, “Our director had this Muslim girl who messaged him when the trailer was out and she used to abuse him every single day and say how can you make a film which is Islamophobic. She watched the film then and then sent him a message which he has pinned to the comments, and he is so happy with it because she said that I watched the film and you are actually telling us how people are misusing Islam.” Adah Sharma further added, “You are misusing our religion to convert people, that is not the religion, and neither are we saying that. And that is why we have shown 4 people in the movie, we haven't shown like a 100. So, she said that you are actually doing a service to our religion because you are telling how people are misusing our religion and our religion isn’t like that.”

In fact, Adah Sharma even went on to say, “I don’t think any religion or saint in the world would tell you to do that is detrimental to humanity. There must be something off with somebody to be taking human lives. Again, I am happy we live in a country where we have freedom of opinion and freedom of speech. You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion. I can wear lipstick and not get my hands chopped off. My only request is to watch the movie and then put your opinion. However, if you don’t want to watch the movie and still put your opinion, that is also allowed in my country. So, I am very happy about that as well.”

