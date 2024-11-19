Meet actor who struggled as lead hero, found success in Bangla cinema, raised actress daughter, and is now gearing up for film with Akshay Kumar

The actor we’re talking about in this piece struggled as a lead hero in Bollywood but later found success in Bangla cinema. He is the father of a popular young Hindi-film actress and is gearing up for a big movie with Akshay Kumar. Were you able to guess the actor? We mean Chunky Panday.

In 1987, Chunky Panday made his acting debut with the multi-starrer film Aag Hi Aag. He played second-lead and supporting roles in various movies like Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tezaab, Aankhen, and more. However, many of the films in which he portrayed the lead didn’t perform well at the box office.

In an interview with Screen in 2024, Chunky expressed how he got ‘lost’ when stars like Govinda, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others made their way into the industry. Later, he moved to Bangladeshi cinema and acted as a lead in multiple films, which were successful.

The actor starred in minor supporting roles in Bollywood. Chunky received a lot of love for his character, Aakhri Pasta, in the 2010 movie Housefull. He reprised his role in all the future installments of the franchise.

Chunky was last seen in the slice-of-life film Vijay 69 with Anupam Kher. He has been busy shooting for the highly anticipated Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and the rest of the team.

Advertisement

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set against the backdrop of a cruise. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Chunky Panday is married to Bhavana Pandey. The couple has two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. Ananya began her acting career in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2. Her filmography includes titles like Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and more.

Chunky Panday’s social media presence is active on Instagram. He often shares insights into his personal and professional life with his followers, and he enjoys a following of around 546K on the platform.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked as AD for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made her debut with Saif Ali Khan, and is rumored to be dating an A-lister’s brother