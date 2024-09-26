Housefull 5: Birthday boy Chunky Panday recalls his journey with ‘extraordinary gentleman’ Johny Lever through BTS glimpses; WATCH

Chunky Panday has been engrossed in the shooting of Housefull 5 for the past few days. He has even shared behind-the-scenes glimpses with Akshay Kumar and the rest of the star cast. Today, September 26, 2024, on the occasion of his birthday, Chunky dropped more BTS and recalled his journey with ‘extraordinary gentleman’ Johny Lever.

Chunky Panday took to Instagram and shared a reel of BTS pictures from Spain, where he is filming Housefull 5. Some of them were his solo photographs on scenic locations, while others were taken with his co-star Johny Lever.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “From Tezaab to housefull5. Incredible journey with this extraordinary Gentlemen @iam_johnylever. Bilbao spain #housefull5.”

Fans showered love on birthday boy Chunky Panday and conveyed their wishes in the comments section. One person said, “Wish You A Very Very Happy Birthday, Mr.Chunky Pandey Sahab.” A user wrote, “Wow photos @chunkypanday sir,” while another stated, “Beautiful moments.” A comment read, “Happy birthday @chunkypanday sir Best wishes for your upcoming projects and can't wait to see you in #Housefull5.”

Earlier, Chunky Panday posted a picture with Akshay Kumar, Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez from a sunny day out in Spain. He captioned it, “This Table is FULL #housefull5.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla gave exclusive details about the female cast and the shooting schedule of Housefull 5. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma are set to feature in the film. A source close to the development stated, "It’s a cruise full of characters, and every character is a part of the film for a reason."

The shoot that started recently is supposed to be a 45-day marathon schedule. The source added, “They will be shooting some sequences in London first, and then board the cruise, where the entire house will come down with confusion and laughter.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is slated to grace the big screens on June 6, 2025. The comic entertainer is set against the backdrop of a cruise ship.

