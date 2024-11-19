Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and more to shoot for song celebrating 14 years of franchise? Here’s what we know

The excitement among the fans keeps increasing for Housefull 5 with every new update. The next installment in the popular film series features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and many more. It has now been learned that the entire star cast is set to shoot for a special song that will celebrate 14 years of the comic franchise.

According to a recent report in Midday, the makers of the upcoming movie Housefull 5 are planning to shoot a song with the full star cast led by Akshay Kumar. As per the portal’s source, the song will be a celebration of the franchise’s long journey and has been imagined as a grand number.

The source said, “The track has been envisioned as a celebration of the franchise’s journey over the past 14 years. It will be larger-than-life, with expansive sets, elaborate costumes, and choreography that highlights the playful chemistry between the cast.”

The team will reportedly film the song over three nights from November 21 to 23, 2024, at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri. The report also mentioned that Remo D’Souza is the choreographer for the song and over 100 background dancers have been roped in for it. The team will apparently start their rehearsals today, November 19.

Another source revealed to the portal that director Tarun Mansukhani wanted a classic Housefull vibe for the song and it will feature hilarious sequences that promise to leave the audience laughing.

Earlier, in October, the first picture of the entire star cast of Housefull 5 was shared by the official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The photo showcased Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Dino Morea, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Director Tarun Mansukhani was also seen in the center of the picture. The team sported huge smiles as they posed together on a cruise during the shoot.

Have a look at the post!

The caption of the post read, “The team of #Housefull5 cruising their way to y’all. Get ready for the biggest wave full of laughter, madness and entertainment! Coming in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

