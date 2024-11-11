Meet actor who is related to a politician, worked as AD for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made her debut with Saif Ali Khan, and is rumored to be dating an A-lister’s brother

The actor we’re talking about in this piece has impressed the audience immensely with her work in 2024. She has emerged as one of the most promising talents in Bollywood. This actor is related to a politician, has worked as an AD for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made her big screen debut with Saif Ali Khan, and is also rumored to be dating an A-lister’s brother. Were you able to guess the person? We mean Sharvari.

Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was Sharvari’s maternal grandfather. In an old interview with Rediff, the actress revealed that she initially assisted on three Bollywood movies, Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Sharvari’s first acting stint was in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye (2020), in which she shared the screen with Sunny Kaushal. She was launched on the big screen by Yash Raj Films in the 2021 movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharvari’s next release came this year in 2024. She played the role of Bela in the horror comedy movie Munjya. The folktale is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Sharvari received a lot of appreciation for her performance as well as for the dance number Taras.

Advertisement

Then came her special appearance in the historical drama Maharaj as well as the titular role in the action thriller Vedaa, which brought her a lot of acclaim.

Talking about Sharvari’s upcoming release, she is set to join the highly popular YRF Spy Universe with the movie Alpha. She will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Alpha is slated to release in theaters on December 25, 2025, the Christmas holiday.

On the personal front, Sharvari has been rumored to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal. They have been spotted together on various occasions, and Sharvari also shares a great bond with Vicky and his wife, Katrina Kaif. However, they haven’t confirmed the rumors.

Coming to her social media presence, Sharvari has an active Instagram account where she enjoys a following of around 2.6 million.

ALSO READ: Meet actor from film family who was made fun of for being overweight, is now a big producer, and recently married his neighbor